HOOPER, W. Stanley

HOOPER - W. Stanley October 13, 2018. Loving husband of the late Lois A. Hooper; loving mother to Linda (Doug) Ward and Keith (Catherine) Hooper; grandpa to Sarah (Ryan) Kirke, Andrea (Tim) Ruff, Gavin and Spencer Hooper; grandpa-grandpa to Charlotte and Harrison Kirke, and Anderson and Matilda Ruff; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 10 AM at the Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St., Hamburg, NY 14075. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hospice Buffalo and the Orchard Park Symphony Orchestra. Stanley was an avid pilot, sailor, musician, and avid traveler. Lois and Stanley were co-founders of the Hooper Family Foundation - a charitable entity which assists numerous organizations, including the Salvation Army, Hospice Buffalo, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and Graycliff Conservancy. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS, & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOMES.