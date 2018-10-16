Hamburg fires crew chief charged with stealing town property

Hamburg Town Board members fired a buildings and grounds employee who was charged with stealing town property.

The board voted 3-2 in executive session Monday night to terminate Raymond Pawlowski, who was charged last month with theft and criminal possession of stolen property. Board Members Beth Farrell and Michael Petrie voted against the termination.

Pawlowski, 60, turned himself in to State Police Sept. 11. He was charged with the misdemeanors after other employees in Pawlowski's department reported seeing him use town equipment, including an ATV-Gator utility vehicle, for recreational purposes on private property near his home, according to Supervisor James Shaw.

Pawlowski was placed on unpaid administrative leave from the town. A working crew chief, Pawlowski's base salary was $67,714. He was hired by the town 27 years ago.

He is scheduled to appear in Town Court Nov. 1.

Pawlowski had been fired last year and fought to keep his job through an administrative process.

The town agreed to keep him and discharge the previous suspension on the condition he did not get in trouble for a year, which would have been up in February 2019. The town had fired Pawlowski last year in response to allegations that he intimidated at least one employee, that he didn't perform work as instructed by his superior and that he defied an order from then-Highway Superintendent Tom Best Sr.