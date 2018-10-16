Goo Goo Dolls will sign limited-edition merch Saturday

Oxford Pennant has teamed up with the Goo Goo Dolls to create a line of limited-edition merchandise commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Buffalo band's landmark album, "Dizzy Up the Girl." The band will be on hand to sign the merchandise from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Goo Goo Dolls Collection includes limited edition T-shirts, enamel pins, custom pennants, sewn and printed banners, limited-edition vinyl and handmade sweatshirts. Prices start at $10 and top out at $120.

Items from the collection will be available for purchase at Oxford Pennant's store, 731 Main St., from Wednesday through Sunday only.

Merchandise can be purchased in advance of Saturday's signing event, and brought back to the store for autographs.