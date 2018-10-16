Former Bills receiver Rod Streater suffers broken neck

Wide receiver Rod Streater, who spent the spring and training camp with the Bills, suffered a broken neck during the Browns' 38-14 loss to the Chargers.

Streater was released by the Bills at the end of the preseason and signed by the Browns following their trade of Josh Gordon.

He was injured while on the punt coverage team. Doctors expect a full recovery and surgery is not required, according to Cleveland.com.

Streater's best moment as a Bill came during the preseason game against his future team when he caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen.