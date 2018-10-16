Ex-Erie County Sheriff's sergeant sentenced in domestic attack

A former sheriff's sergeant was sentenced to five years in prison for beating and strangling a woman inside his home, leaving her hospitalized for a week, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

The District Attorney's Office said Dennis McAndrew, 40, of Buffalo, assaulted the mother of his youngest child over two days in December, and the victim was unresponsive when officers arrived.

McAndrew was jailed and suspended without pay following his arrest in March and later lost his job at the holding center.

McAndrew pleaded guilty in August to second-degree assault, before violating a temporary no contact order by sending the victim numerous letters from jail.

Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio's sentence includes three years of post-release supervision and a final order barring contact with the victim until 2031.