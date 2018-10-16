DICKMAN, Patricia "Patty" (Denecke)

DICKMAN - Patricia "Patty"

(nee Denecke)

Died on October 15, 2018. Beloved wife of Art Dickman. Dear mother of Zachary Dickman. Loving daughter of the late Gerald and Patricia (Lawandus). Sister of Maureen Denecke, Kathleen (Tom) Whieldon and Sheila (Jack McIntrye) Denecke. Daughter-in-law of the late Arthur and Gloria (Farrell) Dickman. Sister-in-law of David (Ann) Dickman, Michael (Jane) Dickman, Larry (Laura) Dickman, Margaret (Michael) Fedyk and Stephan (Janet) Dickman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 2-8pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at a church and time to be announced (please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com