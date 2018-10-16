Dedes, Archuleta will call another Bills game Sunday

Spero Dedes is on play-by-play and Adam Archuleta is the analyst for the second time in three Buffalo games Sunday when the Bills visit the Indianapolis Colts.

The CBS team had a strong game in the Bills’ 13-12 victory over the Tennessee Titans at New Era Field on Oct.7.

By the way, after six games this season, the Bills have averaged a 35.0 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4). That’s slightly down from a 36.1 rating last season after six games.

However, there is one asterisk: The Bills’ bye week came earlier last season, meaning the six games in 2017 came in the season’s first seven weeks.

