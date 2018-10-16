Reports: Josh Allen won't play Sunday, could be sidelined for weeks

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Josh Allen is week to week with a right elbow injury.

The question now is how many weeks that might be, as ESPN is reporting that Allen will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and several reports say he could miss much more time.

Allen has a sprained elbow, The News confirmed, as first reported by the Associated Press and NFL Network, and Allen's playing status will be evaluated as the week goes on.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Bills are "hopeful" that Allen's injury can heal and he only will miss a few weeks. His NFL Network colleague, Tom Pelissero, reported that Allen received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews and won't need surgery.

According to Pelissero, Allen will miss two to three weeks and then be week to week from there.

Dr. David Chao, a former team physician for the Chargers who writes about NFL injuries for the San Diego Union Tribune, has said Allen could miss six weeks.

The Bills are not scheduled to address Allen's status until coach Sean McDermott talks with reporters Wednesday. Without Allen, the Bills will either start newcomer Derek Anderson or Nathan Peterman.

