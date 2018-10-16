One male seriously injured in shooting near Buffalo State, police say

One male was seriously injured in a shooting near SUNY Buffalo State, the college and Buffalo Police reported Tuesday.

The shooting took place at around 3:40 p.m. inside a restaurant at Letchworth and Dart streets, the agencies reported. The scene is near lot G-20 and a block west of Grant Street.

The college said the shooting appeared targeted, and the shooter fled south on Dart away from campus. Buffalo State said there doesn't appear to be a connection to the school.

Buffalo Police said one male was hit and the injuries appeared serious. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

University Police said they were increasing patrols on the western section of campus Tuesday night and urged anyone parked in G-20 to contact them at 878-6333 for access to their vehicle.