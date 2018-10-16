[BN] Blitz newsletter: Former team doctor fears Josh Allen has UCL sprain

Former Chargers team doctor David J. Chao, who is better known as @ProFootballDoc on Twitter, said Monday night that he believes Bills' rookie quarterback Josh Allen has an ulnar collateral ligament sprain that could keep him out into November.

Allen injured his right, throwing elbow in Sunday's loss to the Texans. Coach Sean McDermott described Allen as "week-to-week" earlier Monday.

Chao wrote in the San Diego Union Tribune that seeing video of Allen react in pain when trainers performed an important elbow test on the sideline led him to believe Allen suffered a substantial injury to the UCL – the same ligament that commonly requires Tommy John surgery in pitchers. Chao put the over/under on Allen's recovery at six weeks.

"I'm not saying 'full tear.' I'm not saying 'season over.' I'm not saying 'surgery,'" Chao clarified in a Periscope video. "But he definitely has an ulnar collateral ligament issue – an ulnar collateral ligament sprain.

"The test that I'm talking about on the sideline is a valgus stress test, or a milking sign, where literally the doctor pulled on his thumb in an outward rotation and he winced in pain," Chao added. "That is specific for the ulnar collateral ligament, and that's part of where I base my thoughts on. With that injury, I think it's very unlikely that he will play this week or even the next week. That test was so strongly positive that a good scenario is no surgery and back some time in November."

While the trainers were working on Josh Allen yesterday, someone tripped a nerve that really stung the rookie. Never seen a player sent to his knees in pain on the sideline during an examination.

Clearly, whatever happened to his elbow didn't tickle. #Bills #Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/qT2lUM684A — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 15, 2018

Now what? What will the Bills do if Allen can't play this week? "That's something we're working through right now," McDermott said. The seemingly unplayable Nathan Peterman may be forced into action. The only other quarterback on the roster is Derek Anderson, whom the Bills signed off the street last week to act as a mentor for Allen; he might not be ready mentally or physically. Tight end Logan Thomas is a converted quarterback. Can they trade for AJ McCarron or Tyrod Taylor? Maybe let LeSean McCoy take direct snaps in the Wildcat all game? (I wish that was a joke.) None of the options here sound very good.

