Arsonist torches stolen tractor-trailer full of mattresses in Buffalo

A tractor-trailer containing 100 mattresses was stolen Sunday and set on fire near the Honeywell facility in Buffalo, according to investigators.

The rig was found burning at about 11 p.m. Sunday near Perry and Peabody streets. Authorities said the vehicle was stolen from an address on James E. Casey Drive, about three miles away. Police believe the theft happened sometime after 2 p.m., but it wasn't discovered until early Monday morning, according to a Buffalo police report.

Fire investigators ask anyone who may have information about the arson to call 716-851-4515.