3 can't-miss shows: Restorations with Wild Pink, Tom Petty Tribute, The Leones

Restorations with Wild Pink, 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Rec Room (79 W. Chippewa St.), $15.

Downtown Buffalo's newest music venue will host anthemic Philadelphia outfit Restorations. The NPR-approved indie rockers are swinging through town to share tunes from its latest record "LP5000."

Released late last month, the seven-track collection of music continues to see the band carry along the Springsteen-esque, punk-infused heartland rock that contemporaries like the Gaslight Anthem and the Constantines have made careers on.

Joining Restorations at the Rec Room will be label mates Wild Pink, which boasts St. Joe's Collegiate Institute alum Dan Keegan on drums. The New York trio's sophomore record, the swelling, synth-touched "Yolk in the Fur," dropped earlier this summer via Tiny Engines and should appeal to fans of the War on Drugs and Death Cab for Cutie.

Local band Into the Wake is also set to perform.

*****

"Dreamville": An All-Star Tom Petty Birthday Tribute, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.), $8.

Oct. 2 marked the one-year anniversary of the passing of rock 'n' roll dreamer Tom Petty.

To pay honor to the late rocker, a large cast of Buffalo musicians will be getting together down in the Cobblestone District to tackle the hit-filled catalog of Petty and his long-time backing band the Heartbreakers on what would have been his 68th birthday.

Leading the charge for the evening is the alt-country roots outfit Leroy Townes, acting as house band throughout the night. Recently seen delivering a great performance at the inaugural run of the Borderland Music and Arts Festival at Knox Farm in September, the group frequently throws a Petty cover into its rollicking sets, so it should certainly be up for the task.

A boatload of guest performers including the likes of Sonny Baker, Grace Stumberg, Dee Adams and Brad Robbins will also take the stage to perform hand-selected Petty cuts.

Not sure if any requests are being taken, but if so, I submit mine below.

*****

The Leones, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $5.

With the arrival of the Halloween season brings the end of the Leones' summer slumber.

Playing its first show since a February appearance at Babeville, the horror-loving, Batavia dream rock outfit will take the stage at Mohawk Place for its annual haunted showcase. Synth-pop act Humble Braggers, taking the stage for its last show of the year, and the moody post-rock band Orations are also set to perform with classic horror flicks screening throughout the sets.

The Leones will be rewarding patient attendees with new material, adding some extra incentive for those with the itch. Three new songs are set to make their live debut at the gig and will be properly shared on a new six-track EP sometime next year.

As with every Leones Halloween shindig, the group encourages you to bring a kids costume which, along with all money collected at the door, will be donated to the folks at Gateway Longview.

By the way, the show is conveniently scheduled to start a bit later in the evening, so those who are looking double dip on the night by catching Johnny Marr at Town Ballroom first should be good to go.