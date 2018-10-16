$1 burgers, fries, dogs, ice cream and drinks at Mississippi Mudds today, while supplies last

Cancel your lunch plans.

Mississippi Mudds, a restaurant overlooking the Niagara River in the City of Tonawanda, is doing its annual end-of-season inventory sell-off Tuesday. With snow in the forecast, the restaurant will close at the end of the day today until spring. In the meantime, it will sell off the rest of its inventory at extremely discounted prices.

Hot dogs, burgers, french fries, Perry's ice cream and soft drinks are priced at $1, while all other menu items are drastically discounted. Chicken sandwiches, for example, are priced at $3 instead of their usual $7.

The "customer appreciation sale" will continue Tuesday while supplies last. The restaurant expects to sell out of chicken by 2 p.m., but hopes to have enough burgers and hot dogs to last until around 6 p.m.

The restaurant will not accept coupons during the promotion.