Area colleges
Thursday’s results
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Akron 25-28-25, UB 13-26-23
UB (11-7 ): Polina Prokudina 9 kills, 3 blocks; Andrea Mitrovic 8 kills, 9 digs
Houghton 25-25-25, D’Youville 20-17-18
D (1-18): Samantha Murray 7 kills
ECC at Mercyhurst North East, 6:00
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kent State 5, UB 2
UB (9-3-0): Gianna Yurchak g; Kaitlyn Walsh g
LaSalle St. 3, Bonaventure 0
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Daemen at Niagara, ppd.
GOLF
Hilbert, Medaille at Hilbert Invitational
Friday’s schedule
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Bridgeport at Daemen, 6:00
SUNYAC Play (at Buffalo State)
Cortland at Buffalo State, 5:00
SUNYAC Play (at New Paltz)
Fredonia vs. Oswego, 5:00
Lycoming Tipoff Classic
Medaille vs. Elizabethtown, 6:00
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Broome at ECC, 4:30
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Broome at ECC, 2:30
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
