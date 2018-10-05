Share this article

Area colleges

Thursday’s results

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Akron 25-28-25, UB 13-26-23

UB (11-7 ): Polina Prokudina 9 kills, 3 blocks; Andrea Mitrovic 8 kills, 9 digs

Houghton 25-25-25, D’Youville 20-17-18

D (1-18): Samantha Murray 7 kills

ECC at Mercyhurst North East, 6:00

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Kent State 5, UB 2

UB (9-3-0): Gianna Yurchak g; Kaitlyn Walsh g

LaSalle St. 3, Bonaventure 0

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Daemen at Niagara, ppd.

GOLF

Hilbert, Medaille at Hilbert Invitational

Friday’s schedule

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Bridgeport at Daemen, 6:00

SUNYAC Play (at Buffalo State)

Cortland at Buffalo State, 5:00

SUNYAC Play (at New Paltz)

Fredonia vs. Oswego, 5:00

Lycoming Tipoff Classic

Medaille vs. Elizabethtown, 6:00

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Broome at ECC, 4:30

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Broome at ECC, 2:30

For Division I information

UB: www.ubbulls.com

Canisius: www.gogriffs.com

Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com

Bona: www.gobonnies.com

