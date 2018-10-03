High schools (Oct. 3)
Football
Today’s games
CLASS B-2
Depew at Springville, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nichols 1, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 0
N: Trevor Davis sho.
ECIC I
West Seneca West 6, Jamestown 0
WSW: Kyle Ziemba 2g; Logan Newman sho., 4 saves
ECIC II
Williamsville East 2, Amherst 0
WE: Nick Davoli gwg; Jordan Polk sho.
Hamburg 4, Williamsville South 0
H: Gabe Mastrangelo 2g
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson 6, Akron 1
W: Taylor Carmer 3g
Albion 2, Newfane 0
A: Samuel Sanchez gwg
Roy-Hart 3, Medina 2
RH: Jacob Fritton g-a; Aidan Bligh gwg; Noah Hardy g
DYouville Cup
I-Prep/Grover 2, Burgard 1
Olmsted 2, City Honors 1
O (10-0): Chris Cox g-a; Alex Krauzer g
Lafayette 4, Riverside 0
L: Muhammad Farius 2g
McKinley 3, Hutch-Tech 1
M (7-3-1): Sajan Magar 3g
MST Seneca 8, East 2
da Vinci at Middle Early College, no report
Nonleague
Alden 2, V-Attica 1
Al: Ashton Wilson, Austin Avino g-a each
St. Joe’s 4, Lockport 1
SJ: Joe Fronczak 3g; Max Kwitchoff 4a
Today’s games
ECIC I
Clarence at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Lancaster at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.
Orchard Park at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Sweet Home at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.
ECIC III
Lake Shore at Maryvale, 5 p.m.
Iroquois at Depew, 6 p.m.
Pioneer at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Lockport at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.
Grand Island at Kenmore East, 5:30 p.m.
IAC
Stanley G. Falk at Christ. Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Gow at Archbishop Walsh, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA East
Cattaraugus/LV at Portville, 4:30 p.m.
Franklinville at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at All.-Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Westfield at Maple Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Frewsburg at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m.
North Collins at Pine Valley, 5 p.m.
CCAA West
Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.
Falconer at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Cardinal O’Hara at Tapestry, 4:30 p.m.
V-Holley at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Wednesday’s games
ECIC I
Frontier 4, Lancaster 1
F (7-6): Julia Downey 2g; Emily Applegate g
L: Kam Vanderbosch g; Raelyn Stranc a
Williamsville North 5, Jamestown 0
WN (6-4-3): Ali Maczka 3g, a
ECIC II
Starpoint 8, Sweet Home 0
Star.: Julia Mascaro 2g, 5a; Jackie Williams 2g; Liz Bradley sho.
Hamburg 4, West Seneca East 0
H (9-0, 12-0): Madie Bailey 2g; Laura Bogner 3a; Laura Mecca sho.
Amherst 4, Williamsville South 3
A: Quinn DeCicco 4g
ECIC III
Iroquois 5, Maryvale 0
I: Vada Kirsch g-a; Grace Kulniszewski g-a; Ali Bakowski sho, 8 saves
Depew at Cheektowaga, no report
East Aurora at Pioneer, no report
ECIC IV
Alden 7, JFK 0
A (9-1): Shannon Wypij 2g; Gianna Baia g-a
Eden 7, Lackawanna 0
E (6-6): Alli Banko 3g; Danielle Gephart
Holland 4, Tonawanda 0
CCAA East
Salamanca 3, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 2
S: Aly Hill g
Franklinville 2, Ellicottville 1
F: Gabby Milligan 2g
Portville 7, Randolph 0
CCAA Central
Maple Grove 5, Cassadaga Valley 1
MG: Clare Crossley 3g, a
CV: Isabella Ruiz 19 saves
Frewsburg 2, North Collins 1
F: Ganny Iuculano 2g
Silver Creek 1, Westfield 0
SC: Tessa Karcz sho.
CCAA West
Fredonia 2, Chautauqua Lake 0
F: Emily Timmerman gwg; Kelly Gullo sho.
All.-Limestone at Southwestern, no report
Falconer at Dunkirk, no report
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda 5, Niagara Falls 0
NT: Bella Finley gwg; Olivia Hooley 2g; Kaia ORourke g; Tessa Schmidt g; Jessica Tyrrell sho.
Nonleague
Nichols 9, Kenmore East 0
N (10-1-1): Eliza Roach 3g; Bella Simoncelli sho.
Sacred Heart 6, Lake Shore 0
SH: Nicole Grichen 2g, a; Cidnee Frymire 2 g; Alyssa Piazza sho.
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nardin at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 4:30 p.m.
ECIC I
West Seneca West at Clarence, 7 p.m.
ECIC IV
Springville at Eden, 7 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore West at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.
Radcliffe Cup
Middle Early College at da Vinci, 4:15 p.m.
Hutch-Tech at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.
McKinley at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Arts at South Park, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
V-Oakfield-Alabama at Barker, 4:30 p.m.
Wmsv. East at Niag.-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.
North Collins at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Mount Mercy 25-25-16-25, O’Hara 8-16-25-16
M (2-3,2-5): Kate Ryan 11 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs; Hannah Fredo 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces
St. Mary’s 25-25-25, Mount St. Mary 19-19-16
SML: Marie Rhodes 14 kills, 5 blocks; Jasmine Brundage 22 digs; Hannah Mulhern 9 kills
ECIC III
Iroquois 22-25-25-25, Pioneer 25-22-9-18
I (7-4): Sarah Wittek 9 kills, 4 aces; Julia Peinkofer 9 kills, 3 aces
ECIC IV
Cleve. Hill 25-25-25, Lackawanna 20-16-15
CH: Aqe’lah Douglas 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lydia Catalino 5 kills, 7 aces
Niagara Frontier
Nia.-Wheat. 25-25-25, Gr. Island 16-14-18
NW (13-0): Kelsey Tylec 7 kills, 8 digs; Danielle Brockey 10 kills, 14 digs
Niagara-Orleans
Akron 25-25-27, Albion 15-12-25
Ak. (7-1, 9-1): Helena Hill 7 kills; Ella Hill 5 kills; Darion Johnson 11 kills, 5 aces
Medina 23-25-25-25, Newfane 25-8-15-15
M: Ellie Gross 6 kills, 5 aces; Maddie Williams 9 assts, 5 aces
Roy-Hart 25-29-25, Wilson 19-27-19
RH (8-1): Asten Moore 23 kills, 5 aces; Ella Brown 5 blocks
Buffalo Public Schools
Lafayette 25-25-25, East 9-9-9
Middle Early College at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
McKinley 25-25-25, da Vinci 18-13-20
M (6-2): Alianna Rosario 9 aces, 1 dig; Nailyn Sanchez 6 aces, 2 asst.; Melverlyn Toe 4 aces, 1 kill
CCAA East
Portville 25-25-25, Randolph 9-16-12
P: Beth Miller 20 kills, 16 digs; Kylie
Blessing 38 assists, 7 digs
Nonleague
Springville 25-25-25, Ellicottville 16-21-22
Late Tuesday
Lancaster 25-25-25, West Sen. West 15-11-10
L: Emily Lewandowski 4 aces; Vanessa Uhteg 3 aces, 23 asst.
Today’s games
ECIC I
Frontier at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.
Clarence at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Sweet Home at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at Hamburg, 7 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Maryvale at Depew, 7:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Alden at Holland, 6 p.m.
Eden at JFK, 6 p.m.
Tonawanda at Springville, 6 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.
Kenmore East at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Roy-Hart at Medina, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA North
Dunkirk at Forestville, 6 p.m.
Fredonia at Brocton, 6:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Cassadaga Valley, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Maple Grove at Clymer, 5 p.m.
Falconer at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Maple Grove at Clymer, 6:30 p.m.
Panama at Pine Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Chautauqua Lake at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Health Sci. at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.
City Honors at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Wednesday’s games
ECIC I
W.S. West 25-25-25, Lancaster 21-18-18
L: Nicholas Szablicki 37 assists
Frontier 25-25-25, Hamburg 22-23-18
F (9-0, 10-1): Brian Norsen 19 kills
Clarence at Orchard Park, no report
ECIC II
Lk. Shore 25-21-25-25, Amherst 16-25-16-15
LS: Cole Wishman 15 kills; Zach Evans 47 assts
Sweet Home 25-25-25, Wmsv. South 17-16-19
SH (8-0, 8-1): Solomon Shabazz 5 kills, 7 blocks, 2 aces; Kaleb Luton 6 kills, 5 blocks
Starpoint 25-20-25-22-15, Williamsville East 22-25-13-25-13
S: Elliot Becker 19 kills; Nico Zhilevich 11 kills
ECIC III
Maryvale 21-25-25-25, Cheek. 25-16-20-17
M (6-3): Thomas Frain 21 kills, 4 aces; Ershad Gharait 8 kills
Eden 25-25-25, Iroquois 9-10-9
E (11-1): Josh Williams 8 kills, 3 aces; Lucas Schlegel 7 kills, 2 aces
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 25-25-25, Niagara-Wheatfield 10-16-14
GI (7-2, 7-1): Zac Cremar 36 assists
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Canisius at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.
St. Joe’s at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Niagara Falls at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
Hutch-Tech at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Wednesday’s games
ECIC
Holland 2, Starpoint 1
H (3-7): Kelsey Robertson, Alexa Neitch g each
Clarence 5, Williamsville South 0
C (11-1): Madison Leeper, Morgan Barndt 2g each
Pioneer 2, Eden 2 (SO)
E: Rosa Mormina, Emma Cooper g each; Lydia Kobie a
P: Morgan McAfee g; Alycia Sapp g-a
Orchard Park 9, West Seneca East 0
Williamsville East 3, West Seneca West 0
Will.: Jenna Cavaleri 2g; Laura Kaplan g; Grace Burker sho.
Lancaster 4, Hamburg 3
L: Jordan Rokitka 2a; Olivia Ringle gwg
Williamsville North 3, Sweet Home 2
WN: Erin Roland, Lauren Rabinowitz, Molly Martin g each; Sam Mallare 8 saves
Buff. Seminary 3, Kenmore/City Honors 1
BS: Bridget Conboy 2g, Elouise Fischer g
Iroquois at East Aurora, no report
Nonleague
Havergal 2, Nichols 0
Today’s games
Niagara-Orleans
Akron at Barker, 4:45 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Wilson at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.
Boys cross country
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 22, St. Francis 35
Canisius 15, Timon-St. Jude inc.
St. Francis 15, Timon-St. Jude inc.
Lucas Beyer (C) 16:18
St. Joe’s 18, St. Mary’s 44
Evan Hilbert (SJ) 17:11
Nichols 15 Gow 48
Nichols 23 O’Hara 38
O’Hara 21, Gow 35
Tom Appenheimer (OH) 16:38
ECIC IV
Springville 19, Eden 44
Brett Russell (S) 18:15
Tuesday’s games
Buffalo Public Schools
Race 1
Hutch-Tech 15, Olmsted 50
Hutch-Tech 15, DaVinci 50
Olmsted 20, DaVinci 37
Sembel Koshi (HT) 14:11
Race 2
City Honors 15, Burgard 50
City Honors 15, MST Seneca 50
City Honors 15, Bennett 50
Burgard 20, MST Seneca 39
Burgard 26, Bennett 32
Bennett 19, MST Seneca 44
Jafri Hasson (CH) 16:13
Race 3
I-Prep/Grover 21, Emerson 36
I-Prep/Grover 23, McKinley 33
I-Prep/Grover 19, East 39
McKinley 25, Emerson 36
McKinley 20, East 41
East 22, Emerson 32
Josean Lopez (IP) 16:15
Race 4
Lafayette 15, South Park 49
Lafayette 17, Middle Early College 44
Lafayette 18, Buffalo Arts 43
Buffalo Arts 24, South Park 31
Buffalo Arts 28, Middle Early College 28 (Buffalo Arts won tiebreaker)
Middle Early College 24, South Park 31
Barnaba Mashinde (L) 15:21
Girls cross country
Wednesday’s games
ECIC IV
Springville 19, Eden 39
Sonya Krezmien (S) 21:45
Girls swimming
Tuesday’s games
ECIC I
Clarence 123.5, Frontier 57.5
ECIC II
Amherst 51, Sweet Home 43
Girls tennis
Wednesday’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster 4, Clarence 1
Orchard Park 3, Lancaster 2
ECIC II
Amherst 5, Sweet Home 0
Williamsville South 5, West Seneca East 0
ECIC III
Maryvale 5, Lake Shore 0
ECIC IV
East Aurora 5, Depew 0
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 5, Kenmore East 0
Lockport 5, Niagara Falls 0
CCAA East
Olean 4, Jamestown 1
Falconer 3, Salamanca 2
CCAA West
Fredonia 5, Maple Grove 0
Boys golf
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 197, Nichols 218
Nichols 176, Park 244
M: Anthony Tuber (N) 35 at CC of Buffalo
St. Joe’s 168, O’Hara 212
St. Joe’s 168, CCA 223
O’Hara 212, CCA 223
M: Max Lin (SJ), Vincent Cannata (SJ) 41 at Sheridan
ECIC Large North
Clarence 253, Williamsville South 291
M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at Brookfield
ECIC Large South
Lancaster 254, Frontier 267
M: Jacob D’Antonio (L) 36 at Fox Valley
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda 298, Lockport 324
M: Jaxon Hummel (NT) 40 at N. Tonawanda
Kenmore East 265 Grand Island 294
M: Ryan Hahn (KE) 41 at River Oaks
Girls golf
ECIC
Clarence 156, Williamsville East 196
M: Brenna Callahan (C) 36 at Audubon GC
Gymnastics
Section VI
Williamsville North 153.45, Williamsville East 154.45, Williamsville South 166.2
Sweet Home 117.4, Frontier 161.2, Orchard Park 159.55
