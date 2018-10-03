High schools (Oct. 3)

Football

Today’s games

CLASS B-2

Depew at Springville, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nichols 1, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 0

N: Trevor Davis sho.

ECIC I

West Seneca West 6, Jamestown 0

WSW: Kyle Ziemba 2g; Logan Newman sho., 4 saves

ECIC II

Williamsville East 2, Amherst 0

WE: Nick Davoli gwg; Jordan Polk sho.

Hamburg 4, Williamsville South 0

H: Gabe Mastrangelo 2g

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson 6, Akron 1

W: Taylor Carmer 3g

Albion 2, Newfane 0

A: Samuel Sanchez gwg

Roy-Hart 3, Medina 2

RH: Jacob Fritton g-a; Aidan Bligh gwg; Noah Hardy g

DYouville Cup

I-Prep/Grover 2, Burgard 1

Olmsted 2, City Honors 1

O (10-0): Chris Cox g-a; Alex Krauzer g

Lafayette 4, Riverside 0

L: Muhammad Farius 2g

McKinley 3, Hutch-Tech 1

M (7-3-1): Sajan Magar 3g

MST Seneca 8, East 2

da Vinci at Middle Early College, no report

Nonleague

Alden 2, V-Attica 1

Al: Ashton Wilson, Austin Avino g-a each

St. Joe’s 4, Lockport 1

SJ: Joe Fronczak 3g; Max Kwitchoff 4a

Today’s games

ECIC I

Clarence at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Lancaster at Williamsville North, 5 p.m.

Orchard Park at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Sweet Home at West Seneca East, 5 p.m.

ECIC III

Lake Shore at Maryvale, 5 p.m.

Iroquois at Depew, 6 p.m.

Pioneer at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Lockport at Kenmore West, 4:45 p.m.

Grand Island at Kenmore East, 5:30 p.m.

IAC

Stanley G. Falk at Christ. Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Gow at Archbishop Walsh, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA East

Cattaraugus/LV at Portville, 4:30 p.m.

Franklinville at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at All.-Limestone, 4:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Westfield at Maple Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Frewsburg at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m.

North Collins at Pine Valley, 5 p.m.

CCAA West

Chautauqua Lake at Fredonia, 4:30 p.m.

Falconer at Dunkirk, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Cardinal O’Hara at Tapestry, 4:30 p.m.

V-Holley at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Wednesday’s games

ECIC I

Frontier 4, Lancaster 1

F (7-6): Julia Downey 2g; Emily Applegate g

L: Kam Vanderbosch g; Raelyn Stranc a

Williamsville North 5, Jamestown 0

WN (6-4-3): Ali Maczka 3g, a

ECIC II

Starpoint 8, Sweet Home 0

Star.: Julia Mascaro 2g, 5a; Jackie Williams 2g; Liz Bradley sho.

Hamburg 4, West Seneca East 0

H (9-0, 12-0): Madie Bailey 2g; Laura Bogner 3a; Laura Mecca sho.

Amherst 4, Williamsville South 3

A: Quinn DeCicco 4g

ECIC III

Iroquois 5, Maryvale 0

I: Vada Kirsch g-a; Grace Kulniszewski g-a; Ali Bakowski sho, 8 saves

Depew at Cheektowaga, no report

East Aurora at Pioneer, no report

ECIC IV

Alden 7, JFK 0

A (9-1): Shannon Wypij 2g; Gianna Baia g-a

Eden 7, Lackawanna 0

E (6-6): Alli Banko 3g; Danielle Gephart

Holland 4, Tonawanda 0

CCAA East

Salamanca 3, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 2

S: Aly Hill g

Franklinville 2, Ellicottville 1

F: Gabby Milligan 2g

Portville 7, Randolph 0

CCAA Central

Maple Grove 5, Cassadaga Valley 1

MG: Clare Crossley 3g, a

CV: Isabella Ruiz 19 saves

Frewsburg 2, North Collins 1

F: Ganny Iuculano 2g

Silver Creek 1, Westfield 0

SC: Tessa Karcz sho.

CCAA West

Fredonia 2, Chautauqua Lake 0

F: Emily Timmerman gwg; Kelly Gullo sho.

All.-Limestone at Southwestern, no report

Falconer at Dunkirk, no report

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda 5, Niagara Falls 0

NT: Bella Finley gwg; Olivia Hooley 2g; Kaia ORourke g; Tessa Schmidt g; Jessica Tyrrell sho.

Nonleague

Nichols 9, Kenmore East 0

N (10-1-1): Eliza Roach 3g; Bella Simoncelli sho.

Sacred Heart 6, Lake Shore 0

SH: Nicole Grichen 2g, a; Cidnee Frymire 2 g; Alyssa Piazza sho.

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nardin at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 4:30 p.m.

ECIC I

West Seneca West at Clarence, 7 p.m.

ECIC IV

Springville at Eden, 7 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore West at Lockport, 4:45 p.m.

Radcliffe Cup

Middle Early College at da Vinci, 4:15 p.m.

Hutch-Tech at City Honors, 4:30 p.m.

McKinley at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Arts at South Park, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

V-Oakfield-Alabama at Barker, 4:30 p.m.

Wmsv. East at Niag.-Wheatfield, 4:45 p.m.

North Collins at Lake Shore, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Mount Mercy 25-25-16-25, O’Hara 8-16-25-16

M (2-3,2-5): Kate Ryan 11 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs; Hannah Fredo 3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces

St. Mary’s 25-25-25, Mount St. Mary 19-19-16

SML: Marie Rhodes 14 kills, 5 blocks; Jasmine Brundage 22 digs; Hannah Mulhern 9 kills

ECIC III

Iroquois 22-25-25-25, Pioneer 25-22-9-18

I (7-4): Sarah Wittek 9 kills, 4 aces; Julia Peinkofer 9 kills, 3 aces

ECIC IV

Cleve. Hill 25-25-25, Lackawanna 20-16-15

CH: Aqe’lah Douglas 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lydia Catalino 5 kills, 7 aces

Niagara Frontier

Nia.-Wheat. 25-25-25, Gr. Island 16-14-18

NW (13-0): Kelsey Tylec 7 kills, 8 digs; Danielle Brockey 10 kills, 14 digs

Niagara-Orleans

Akron 25-25-27, Albion 15-12-25

Ak. (7-1, 9-1): Helena Hill 7 kills; Ella Hill 5 kills; Darion Johnson 11 kills, 5 aces

Medina 23-25-25-25, Newfane 25-8-15-15

M: Ellie Gross 6 kills, 5 aces; Maddie Williams 9 assts, 5 aces

Roy-Hart 25-29-25, Wilson 19-27-19

RH (8-1): Asten Moore 23 kills, 5 aces; Ella Brown 5 blocks

Buffalo Public Schools

Lafayette 25-25-25, East 9-9-9

Middle Early College at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

McKinley 25-25-25, da Vinci 18-13-20

M (6-2): Alianna Rosario 9 aces, 1 dig; Nailyn Sanchez 6 aces, 2 asst.; Melverlyn Toe 4 aces, 1 kill

CCAA East

Portville 25-25-25, Randolph 9-16-12

P: Beth Miller 20 kills, 16 digs; Kylie

Blessing 38 assists, 7 digs

Nonleague

Springville 25-25-25, Ellicottville 16-21-22

Late Tuesday

Lancaster 25-25-25, West Sen. West 15-11-10

L: Emily Lewandowski 4 aces; Vanessa Uhteg 3 aces, 23 asst.

Today’s games

ECIC I

Frontier at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.

Clarence at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Sweet Home at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.

Amherst at Hamburg, 7 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Maryvale at Depew, 7:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Alden at Holland, 6 p.m.

Eden at JFK, 6 p.m.

Tonawanda at Springville, 6 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda at Lew-Port, 4:45 p.m.

Kenmore East at Niagara Falls, 4:45 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Roy-Hart at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA North

Dunkirk at Forestville, 6 p.m.

Fredonia at Brocton, 6:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Cassadaga Valley, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Maple Grove at Clymer, 5 p.m.

Falconer at Sherman, 6 p.m.

Maple Grove at Clymer, 6:30 p.m.

Panama at Pine Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake at Southwestern, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Health Sci. at Global Concepts , 4:30 p.m.

City Honors at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Wednesday’s games

ECIC I

W.S. West 25-25-25, Lancaster 21-18-18

L: Nicholas Szablicki 37 assists

Frontier 25-25-25, Hamburg 22-23-18

F (9-0, 10-1): Brian Norsen 19 kills

Clarence at Orchard Park, no report

ECIC II

Lk. Shore 25-21-25-25, Amherst 16-25-16-15

LS: Cole Wishman 15 kills; Zach Evans 47 assts

Sweet Home 25-25-25, Wmsv. South 17-16-19

SH (8-0, 8-1): Solomon Shabazz 5 kills, 7 blocks, 2 aces; Kaleb Luton 6 kills, 5 blocks

Starpoint 25-20-25-22-15, Williamsville East 22-25-13-25-13

S: Elliot Becker 19 kills; Nico Zhilevich 11 kills

ECIC III

Maryvale 21-25-25-25, Cheek. 25-16-20-17

M (6-3): Thomas Frain 21 kills, 4 aces; Ershad Gharait 8 kills

Eden 25-25-25, Iroquois 9-10-9

E (11-1): Josh Williams 8 kills, 3 aces; Lucas Schlegel 7 kills, 2 aces

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 25-25-25, Niagara-Wheatfield 10-16-14

GI (7-2, 7-1): Zac Cremar 36 assists

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius at Cardinal O’Hara, 5 p.m.

St. Joe’s at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 6 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Niagara Falls at Kenmore East, 4:45 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

Hutch-Tech at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

Field hockey

Wednesday’s games

ECIC

Holland 2, Starpoint 1

H (3-7): Kelsey Robertson, Alexa Neitch g each

Clarence 5, Williamsville South 0

C (11-1): Madison Leeper, Morgan Barndt 2g each

Pioneer 2, Eden 2 (SO)

E: Rosa Mormina, Emma Cooper g each; Lydia Kobie a

P: Morgan McAfee g; Alycia Sapp g-a

Orchard Park 9, West Seneca East 0

Williamsville East 3, West Seneca West 0

Will.: Jenna Cavaleri 2g; Laura Kaplan g; Grace Burker sho.

Lancaster 4, Hamburg 3

L: Jordan Rokitka 2a; Olivia Ringle gwg

Williamsville North 3, Sweet Home 2

WN: Erin Roland, Lauren Rabinowitz, Molly Martin g each; Sam Mallare 8 saves

Buff. Seminary 3, Kenmore/City Honors 1

BS: Bridget Conboy 2g, Elouise Fischer g

Iroquois at East Aurora, no report

Nonleague

Havergal 2, Nichols 0

Today’s games

Niagara-Orleans

Akron at Barker, 4:45 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Wilson at Nichols, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 22, St. Francis 35

Canisius 15, Timon-St. Jude inc.

St. Francis 15, Timon-St. Jude inc.

Lucas Beyer (C) 16:18

St. Joe’s 18, St. Mary’s 44

Evan Hilbert (SJ) 17:11

Nichols 15 Gow 48

Nichols 23 O’Hara 38

O’Hara 21, Gow 35

Tom Appenheimer (OH) 16:38

ECIC IV

Springville 19, Eden 44

Brett Russell (S) 18:15

Tuesday’s games

Buffalo Public Schools

Race 1

Hutch-Tech 15, Olmsted 50

Hutch-Tech 15, DaVinci 50

Olmsted 20, DaVinci 37

Sembel Koshi (HT) 14:11

Race 2

City Honors 15, Burgard 50

City Honors 15, MST Seneca 50

City Honors 15, Bennett 50

Burgard 20, MST Seneca 39

Burgard 26, Bennett 32

Bennett 19, MST Seneca 44

Jafri Hasson (CH) 16:13

Race 3

I-Prep/Grover 21, Emerson 36

I-Prep/Grover 23, McKinley 33

I-Prep/Grover 19, East 39

McKinley 25, Emerson 36

McKinley 20, East 41

East 22, Emerson 32

Josean Lopez (IP) 16:15

Race 4

Lafayette 15, South Park 49

Lafayette 17, Middle Early College 44

Lafayette 18, Buffalo Arts 43

Buffalo Arts 24, South Park 31

Buffalo Arts 28, Middle Early College 28 (Buffalo Arts won tiebreaker)

Middle Early College 24, South Park 31

Barnaba Mashinde (L) 15:21

Girls cross country

Wednesday’s games

ECIC IV

Springville 19, Eden 39

Sonya Krezmien (S) 21:45

Girls swimming

Tuesday’s games

ECIC I

Clarence 123.5, Frontier 57.5

ECIC II

Amherst 51, Sweet Home 43

Girls tennis

Wednesday’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster 4, Clarence 1

Orchard Park 3, Lancaster 2

ECIC II

Amherst 5, Sweet Home 0

Williamsville South 5, West Seneca East 0

ECIC III

Maryvale 5, Lake Shore 0

ECIC IV

East Aurora 5, Depew 0

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 5, Kenmore East 0

Lockport 5, Niagara Falls 0

CCAA East

Olean 4, Jamestown 1

Falconer 3, Salamanca 2

CCAA West

Fredonia 5, Maple Grove 0

Boys golf

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 197, Nichols 218

Nichols 176, Park 244

M: Anthony Tuber (N) 35 at CC of Buffalo

St. Joe’s 168, O’Hara 212

St. Joe’s 168, CCA 223

O’Hara 212, CCA 223

M: Max Lin (SJ), Vincent Cannata (SJ) 41 at Sheridan

ECIC Large North

Clarence 253, Williamsville South 291

M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at Brookfield

ECIC Large South

Lancaster 254, Frontier 267

M: Jacob D’Antonio (L) 36 at Fox Valley

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda 298, Lockport 324

M: Jaxon Hummel (NT) 40 at N. Tonawanda

Kenmore East 265 Grand Island 294

M: Ryan Hahn (KE) 41 at River Oaks

Girls golf

ECIC

Clarence 156, Williamsville East 196

M: Brenna Callahan (C) 36 at Audubon GC

Gymnastics

Section VI

Williamsville North 153.45, Williamsville East 154.45, Williamsville South 166.2

Sweet Home 117.4, Frontier 161.2, Orchard Park 159.55