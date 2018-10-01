WINTERS, Carlton T. "Heavy C"

Entered into rest September 28, 2018. Beloved father of Brian, Albert, and Trina Winters, Ashley Hunt, Brianna and Jacqueline Larson; beloved fiance;e of Jennifer Larson; cherished son of Mary Stamp and the late Carlton Winters, and late David Stamp; best friend of Courtney Campbell, Tony Heary, and Jennifer Bragg Bennion; dear uncle of Carter; also survived by aunts, uncles, and dear friends. Friends may call from 6-8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday at the TAYLOR & REYNOLDS FUNERAL HOME, 70 Niagara St., Lockport, where the Funeral Service will held at 8pm Wednesday. Inurnment in Orange Port Cemetery. Please visit taylorandtreynolds.com.