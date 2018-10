PIETRZAK, Henry

PIETRZAK - Henry September 29, 2018.Beloved husband of the late Ivanka; devoted father of John (Dionne) and Mark (Elizabeth) Pietrzak; loving grandfather of Anthony (Kimberly) and Jeffrey (Rachel Jones)Pietrzak, and Helena (Van) Yoshimura; great-grandfather of Miles Anthony Pietrzak. Mr. Pietrzak was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Services were private.

Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC.