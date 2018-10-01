PARKS, Catherine A. (Copponex)

September 29, 2018, age 91; Beloved wife of the late Albert Parks; loving mother of Bruce (Audrey) Parks, Susan Bailey, Carol (Mike) Mihalczo and Karen (Peter) Myszkiewicz; cherished grandmother of Joshua Bailey, Nicholas Myszkiewicz, Hannah Bailey, Andrew Parks, Cassandra Mihalczo, Julia Myszkiewicz, and Colin Parks. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.