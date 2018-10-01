NORTON, Christine J. (Castellano)

NORTON - Christine J. (nee Castellano)

Of Buffalo, entered peacefully into rest September 29, 2018, beloved wife of the late Edward F. Norton; loving daughter of the late Mariano and Antoinette Castellano; dear sister of Edward (Ann) Castellano, Dolores (Anthony) Camizzi and the late Josephine (late Charles) Licata and the late Philip Castellano; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. Christine was a coat and fur buyer for over 30 years at Adam Meldrum & Anderson's Department Store. She loved travel, entertaining and playing bingo. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com