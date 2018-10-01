McJURY UNDERHILL, FLORENCE

McJURY UNDERHILL - Florence Age 89, entered into rest on Sept. 30, 2018. Daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Williamson) Knapp; beloved wife of the late Dean McJury and Theodore Underhill; loving mother of Harold (Donna) McJury of Batavia, Donald (Karen) McJury of Holley, Arlene (Rickey) Underhill and Margaret "Peg" (John "Sonny") Purcell of Batavia, Terry McJury of Medina, Kenneth McJury and Thomas (Selina) McJury of Batavia; dear grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Catherine (late Peter) Schiavone. Calling 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 E. Main St., Batavia. Services 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment, Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Corfu. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crossroads House, P.O. Box 403, Batavia, NY 14021, or www.crossroadshouse.com/donate. Please share your online condolences at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.