MATYJAKOWSKI, Mary Jane (Alder)

MATYJAKOWSKI - Mary Jane (nee Alder)

September 28, 2018 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard Matyjakowski; sister of the late George Gilbert Alder; sister-in-law of Susan Alder; dear aunt of Brenda Marie Lee, Amy Elizabeth Konopka, and John Robert Alder; great-aunt of Gage and Logan; god-mother of Judy Basmania. Private service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME.