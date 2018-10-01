Inspired by uncles, Seneca Nation man defended America during War on Terror

Ronald L. Cook Jr. had plenty of inspiration to enlist in the Army when he graduated from Gowanda Central High School in 1981.

A member of Seneca Nation of Indians, Cook said his three uncles all served in the military.

And before telling his own story, he paid tribute to them.

Wilbur Curry Jr. gave his life in the Army’s fierce 1965 battle at the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam. Wilbur’s brother Marvin “Joe” Curry spent 20 years in the Navy, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. When he returned to civilian life, he served as the first superintendent of ships at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park.

Uncle Richard Curry also served for two decades in the Navy before taking on a second career operating the boiler room in the Erie County Holding Center.

“Marvin and Richard were role models to me,” the 55-year-old Cook said, explaining how he knew even as a youngster that he wanted to defend “our country’s freedoms and represent my Seneca people.”

His first opportunity occurred when his Army unit was sent to the First Gulf War to liberate Kuwait from Iraq. A staff sergeant squad leader, Cook and other members of the 82nd Airborne Division arrived in August 1990, months ahead of the war “to draw a line in the sand” that the Iraqi army was not to cross.

When the war started in January 1991, Cook’s unit raced across Kuwait into Iraq, taking thousands of prisoners along the way.

“They were shellshocked from our air superiority. They had been bombed to smithereens. They had no tanks, no transportation. They were surrendering. We actually ran out of handcuffs and were putting pieces of paper between their hands and warning them, ‘That paper better not fall out,’ ” Cook said of how order was maintained among the multitude of POWs.

He returned to combat in Iraq in 2006, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, also known as the Iraq War.

By this time, Cook had advanced to the top enlisted rank of command sergeant major and headed a special troops battalion in the 1st Cavalry Division. His soldiers performed some of the most dangerous work in the war zone.

“We would clear the improvised explosive devices that were killing our troops. We cleared the major supply and convoy routes. I would go out with my soldiers to show leadership and support their efforts,” Cook said.

During one of those missions, Cook said the enemy succeeded in setting off an IED that disabled a “clearing team” tank.

“We got into a firefight with the enemy and had to circle the disabled tank until the recovery team arrived,” he said.

Cook also served as the garrison command sergeant major at Forward Operating Bases Marez and Diamond Back. “There were over 8,200 personnel I was responsible for.”

Following 27 years of active duty, Cook retired in 2009 from the Army, but said, “I continued to follow my wife who was still in the Army.” The former Bella Rodriguez-Cook, a physician assistant and native of Puerto Rico, served 23 years and retired in April as a lieutenant colonel.

Back home on the Seneca’s Cattaraugus Territory, Cook said it was important for him to find a way to contribute to his people. And once again, he credits the example set by his uncles, citing their public service.

He said the opioid epidemic, which has claimed so many lives, including young Senecas, affected him deeply. So Cook established the Iroquois Sachem Summer Challenge, after receiving the support of the Seneca Nation’s leadership.

“It’s a junior leadership program and I work with 13- and 14-year-olds teaching them their roles and responsibilities in transitioning from adolescents to productive young adults,” said Cook, who taps into not only the inspiration of his uncles but his military leadership and his bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Serving as a volunteer, he says his reward comes in teaching the youngsters life skills.

Cook is also proud to note that the tradition of military service is continuing in his family. On Oct. 10, his daughter, Rebecca Cook, will be sworn into the Navy.

Ronald L. Cook Jr., 55

Hometown and residence: Seneca Nation of Indians' Cattaraugus Territory

Branch: Army

Rank: Command sergeant major

War zone: Iraq War, First Gulf War, and Operation Just Cause, also known as the Panama Invasion

Years of service: Enlisted, January 1982 — February 2009

Most prominent honors: Legion of Merit Medal, two Bronze Stars, Combat Action Badge, Southwest Asia Campaign Medal, Iraqi Freedom Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Medal

Specialty: Combat engineer