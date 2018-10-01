Head-on crash on Route 20 claims life of Ripley woman

A Ripley woman was pronounced dead at the scene following a head-on crash between two vehicles on Route 20 in the Town of Ripley shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The victim, Madison E. Dunlap, 22, was westbound when her vehicle collided with one driven by Kim M. Robbins, 58, of Fredonia, who was eastbound, deputies said.

Dunlap, a 2014 graduate of Chautauqua Lake Central High School, was pronounced dead by Chautauqua County Coroner Richard Mackowiak. Robbins was taken by ambulance to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, and later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reported, and changes may be pending.