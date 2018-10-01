GROFF, Charles Raymond, Sr.

GROFF - Charles Raymond, Sr. Of Akron, at the age of 78, on September 29, 2018, husband of the late Virginia R. (nee Preischel) Groff; father of Charles R., Jr. (Ruth Sylvester), Scott W., Bonnie J. Schlecht and Kimberly D. (Ernest) Hy; brother of Elaine Golding, Harold (Becky) Ronald (Betty) and predeceased by one sister and seven brothers; brother-in-law of Sharon Groff, Annamae Foster and Willard (Genieve) Preischel; also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his loving companion Jean Haun. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (716-542-9522), where services will be held Wednesday at 2 PM. Cremation to follow with private interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice. Please visit

