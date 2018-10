CURRY, Kenyatta D.

CURRY - Kenyatta D. Of Buffalo, entered into rest September 28, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Deliverance Temple C.O.G.I.C., 177 Sherman St., Buffalo on Saturday from 11 AM-12 Noon. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com