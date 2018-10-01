CHRISTMANN, JAMES G.

CHRISTMANN - James G. Suddenly, September 30, 2018 at age 70. Beloved husband of 47 years to Donna (nee Rogers) Christmann; loving son of Dorothy and the late Edwin Christmann; devoted father of Ann Marie (late Brian) Dugan and Daniel (Samantha) Christmann; cherished grandfather of Jackson, Aidan Dugan, Chloe and Sloane Christmann; dear brother of Edwin (Nina) Christmann and Maureen (Victor) Casciano; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 10:45 AM followed by A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 AM from St. Amelia R.C. Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com