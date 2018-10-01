CAVANAUGH, Francis L., Jr. "Frankie"

September 29, 2018 of Buffalo, NY, beloved husband of Sandra (Nowak) Cavanaugh; dearest son of Trudy and the late Francis "Frank" Cavanaugh; dearest brother of John (Michele) and James Cavanaugh and Ann Margaret (Mark) Kwitzer; dear uncle of Christopher, Nicholas, Kristina, Kaylie, James and Damion. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Monday evening from 6-8 and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 am in Our Lady Help of Christians Church (Union Rd. at Genesee St.). Please assemble at church.