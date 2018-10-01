BUTLER, Warren C. "Charlie"

September 30, 2018, age 95, of Clarence, NY, husband of the late Frances (Franks) Butler; beloved father of Everett (late Sherri) Butler, Sara (Al) Bathory, Sally (Mark) Zimmerman and Step-Father of Michael Ketchmark; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends received Tuesday 4-8 PM at SHEPARD BROS. FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 10690 Main St., Clarence. A graveside service will be Wednesday 11 AM at Clarence Fillmore Cemetery, Ransom Rd., Clarence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brothers of Mercy, www.brothersofmercy.org. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com