NFL Rewind: Lots of excitement, except in the AFC East

Three overtime games. Two others decided by field goals on the final play. Two others won with 7 and 5 seconds to go.

Counting Thursday night’s game an average of 56.4 points were scored in 12 NFL games before Sunday night.

How’s that for excitement?

There was a lot to enjoy about Week Four of the NFL season, unless you happen to be a follower of the three teams in the AFC East outside of New England.

The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills scored a grand total of 19 points among them. They combined for 32 first downs and 495 yards of offense. The Jets had 178 total yards, Miami 172 and the Bills 145 in their shutout at Green Bay.

Ugh.

A capsule look at Sunday’s games:

Game of the day

Raiders 45, Browns 42 (OT)

The scoop: Matt McCrane kicked a 29-yard field goal with 1:46 left in overtime to give the Raiders their first win. It spoiled the starting debut of Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield. McCrane missed a 50-yard try earlier in the overtime. Mayfield passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted twice and lost two fumbles. Rookie Nick Chubb ran 41 yards to put Cleveland in front, 42-34, with 4:20 left, but Derek Carr passed 7 yards to Jared Cook with 30 seconds left to make it 42-40. A pass to Jordy Nelson for the two points tied.

Why the Raiders won: They fell behind 28-14 in the third quarter but were able to come back thanks to two Mayfield fumbles that led to Oakland touchdowns.

Almost as thrilling

Titans 26, Eagles 23 (OT)

The scoop: Marcus Mariota passed 10 yards to Corey Davis with 5 seconds left in overtime to give Tennessee the upset over the Super Bowl champions, who fell to 2-2. Mariota was sacked three times and intercepted once but passed for 344 yards and two scores. Carson Wentz passed for 348 for the Eagles and was sacked four times.

Why the Titans won: Mariota brought them to life after they fell behind 17-3 early in the third quarter, scoring 17 in a row to take the lead. The Eagles needed a 30-yard Jake Elliott field goal with 16 seconds left in regulation to get to overtime.

Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17

The scoop: Sebastian Janikowski, the ex Raider, kicked a 52-yard field goal on the final play to win it after rookie Josh Rosen’s first NFL TD pass to Chad Williams had tied the game at 17 with 8:59 left.

Why the Seahawks won: Veteran kicker Phil Dawson of the Cardinals missed a 45-yard try with 1:50 left. Seattle took over and drove 31 yards in seven plays to win it.

Chargers 29, 49ers 26

The scoop: Philip Rivers drove the Chargers 72 yards to a 21-yard Caleb Sturgis field goal with 7:41 left to win it. Defensive end Isaac Rochell intercepted a C.J. Beathard pass with 2:31 left to snuff out the last San Francisco possession.

Why the Chargers won: The Niners took the lead in the first minute on a 32-yard interception return by Antone Exum Jr., but Rivers rallied L.A. from a 14-0 deficit and had the game tied on a 48-yard field goal by Sturgis on the last play of the first half.

Bengals 37, Falcons 36

The scoop: Andy Dalton’s third TD pass of the game, to A.J. Green from 13 yards out with 7 seconds to play won it for Cincinnati, which remained in a tie for first, at least, in the AFC North. Matt Ryan of the Falcons also passed for three scores.

Why the Bengals won: Atlanta settled for three Matt Bryant field goals, one from 55 yards on the final play of the first half. His third from 32 yards left Atlanta with only a five-point lead with 4:15 to play.

Cowboys 26, Lions 24

The scoop: Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal on the last play to win it for the Cowboys after they had blown a 20-10 third-quarter lead. Dallas had taken a 23-17 lead on two Dak Prescott TD passes.

Why the Cowboys won: They pounded the Lions on the ground with Ezekiel Elliott carrying 25 times for 152 yards and a 6.1 average.

Texans 37, Colts 34 (OT)

The scoop: Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked one field goal from 29 yards to tie the game in overtime, then kicked the winner on the final play from 37 yards. That was after Adam Vinatieri kicked his record 567th career field goal to give Indy the lead on its first series in OT. Vinatieri broke Morton Andersen’s mark of 565 with a 42-yarder with 2 seconds left in the first half. Andrew Luck passed for four scores. DeShaun Watson of Houston passed for two.

Why the Texans won: In the end the difference was the gift touchdown Houston got on a bad shotgun snap into the end zone that Jadeveon Clowney of the Texans recovered to tie the game at 7.

Ho-hum

Ravens 26, Steelers 14

The scoop: Baltimore scored 12 unanswered points in four Justin Tucker field goals after the Steelers had tied the game at 14-14 on a 26-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown with 2:50 left in the second quarter. Joe Flacco passed for two first quarter touchdowns to put the Ravens in front, 14-0.

Why the Ravens won: They shut out Pittsburgh in the second half.

Bears 48, Buccaneers 10

The scoop: Matt Trubisky passed for six touchdowns, most by a Chicago Bear since Sid Luckman threw a record seven in a 1943 game to lead the rout. Two of the touchdown passes went to Taylor Gabriel, one a 3-yard shuttle pass. Ryan Fitzpatrick (9 for 18 for 126 yards, 1 interception) started for the Bucs but Jameis Winston took over in the second half and completed 16 of 20 for 145 yards and a score but had two intercepted.

Why the Bears won: They limited the Bucs to four first downs in the first half while building a 38-3 lead. Khalil Mack of the Bears had one sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one pass defensed. Otherwise he had a quiet day.

Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

The scoop: Tom Brady passed

for three touchdowns as New England built a 38-0 lead. Josh Gordon made his New England debut and had two receptions for 32 yards.

Why the Patriots won: Ryan Tannehill of the Dolphins had an ineffective day, completing 11 of 20 for 100 yards with an interception, two sacks and a lost fumble.

Saints 33, Giants 18

The scoop: Drew Brees passed for only 217 yards and no touchdowns, but New Orleans got a huge game from Alvin Kamara who scored on runs of 9, 4 and 49 yards. He had 181 scrimmage yards (134 rushing and 47 on five pass receptions).

Why the Saints won: After being held to four Will Lutz field goals in the first, they scored touchdowns on three of their firsts four possessions after halftime to take control.

Dog of the day

Jaguars 31, Jets 12

The scoop: Blake Bortles passed for 388 yards and two touchdowns and the Jaguars rolled up 126 yards on the ground.

Why the Jaguars won: The Jets produced little offense with rookie Sam Darnold, who passed for only 167 yards and a touchdown that came after a Jags turnover at their own 5..

