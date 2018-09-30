Micah Hyde's return to Green Bay ends in disappointment

GREEN BAY, Wis. – This is not what Micah Hyde had in mind for his return to Lambeau Field.

The Buffalo Bills’ Pro Bowl safety suffered a groin injury in the first quarter against his former team Sunday and wasn’t able to return to what became a 22-0 loss. Hyde limped off the field after a 43-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers to Ty Montgomery. He went to the sideline medical tent, then briefly talked with athletic trainers on the sideline. It was clear when Hyde slapped his helmet off the bench in frustration that the conclusion of the medical staff wasn’t good – he was officially ruled out early in the third quarter.

“It’s unfortunate for Micah to come back to Green Bay and not be able to contribute,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I know he wanted to be out there and I thought the guys that stepped in were prepared and they did their jobs, for the most part. It’s just unfortunate for Micah, overall.”

Hyde has been durable since coming to Buffalo. He took 96 percent of the team’s defensive snap in 2017, and had been in on 98 percent this year through the first three weeks.

“Playing in Green Bay in front of all his friends and family, that's tough,” said fellow safety Jordan Poyer. "I know he'll bounce back and come back stronger. … Micah and I have been playing almost every single snap for a long time, so it was a little different, but at the same time, we have the right guys to come in and do the job.”

Injured players are not required and generally do not give postgame interviews, so it wasn’t a surprise that Hyde declined comment on the way out of the locker room. McDermott is expected to provide an injury update Monday.

“It’s a big deal any time you lose a Pro Bowler – a guy that seems to know everything about this defense,” cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “He played here for a long time. If we have him on the field, I feel like we have the upper hand.”

Hyde was replaced in the lineup by Rafael Bush. As they have at times in all four games this season, the secondary as a whole was banged up Sunday. Rookie cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Ryan Lewis missed some snaps after being checked out by trainers, although both were able to return. That forced rookie safety Siran Neal into the lineup, with Bush moving to nickel cornerback and Lafayette Pitts playing opposite White for a time.

The Bills have started each game this season with just four cornerbacks, which has put them in a tough spot at times.

“I thought in the first quarter we let the quarterback get into a rhythm a little bit there, but other than that I thought we made the proper adjustments defensively and did some good things,” McDermott said. “The guys were playing hard, but there were too many third-and-short situations with Aaron Rodgers. A good quarterback is going to kill you in those situations … but overall, I thought some of the guys stepped up and made some big plays.”