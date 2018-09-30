DIEBOLD, Glendon L.

DIEBOLD - Glendon L. Of Cheektowaga, NY. September 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Nila R. (Wilbanks) Diebold; dearest father of Lisa M. (late Daniel D.) Phillips, Kelley E., and Tabitha A. Diebold; grandfather of Glen "Scotty" and Sara M. Diebold; son of the late Donald H. and Estelle I. (Hufford) Diebold; brother-in-law of Wayne (Pam) Wilbanks; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Temple Baptist Church, 333 Cleveland Dr., Buffalo, NY, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 10 AM. Mr. Diebold was a retired Corrections Officer of 31 years at the Erie County Sheriff's Department and a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam era. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com