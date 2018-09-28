Sweet Home seeks to fill vacancy on its School Board

The Sweet Home Central School District is looking for candidates to fill a vacancy on its School Board.

Michelle Mauger, who was elected to the board in May 2017, resigned this month because she got married and moved out of the district, Sweet Home spokesman Don Feldmann said.

The board plans to appoint a replacement to serve until the regular district election next May.

Those interested in the appointment must submit a letter by Oct. 19 to Sherry McNamara, the superintendent's secretary, at smccnamara@sweethomeschools.org or by mail to the district offices.

Board members will hold an open meeting in early November to hear from and question the candidates, before voting on the appointment on Nov. 20.

Call Superintendent Anthony Day at 250-1402 with any questions about the vacancy or the replacement process.