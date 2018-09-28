GLENN, Marjorie M. (Russell)

Of Varysburg, NY, September 26, 2018; wife of the late Joseph William Glenn; dear mother of Lawrence E. (Margaret) Stewart and the late William James Stewart; loving grandmother of Andrew (Jamie) Stewart, Elizabeth (Richard) Wilkens, and Jeremy (Shannon) Stewart; sister of Mary Lou Aprile, Kathleen Draudt and the late James Russell, Patricia Smith and Gerald Russell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Monday (Oct. 1), 3-7 PM when Funeral Service will commence at 7 PM. Memorials to Vietnam Veterans of America. Chapter 77, 47 Main St., Tonawanda, NY 14150 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to ginnanefuneralhome.com