Carrie Smigelski is assistant manager of purchasing at New Era Cap Co., where she was recently photographed for Fashion Friday. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Fashion Friday: Meet the 'Buffalo Blonde' fashion blogger

Name: Carrie Smigelski, 35.

Who she is: The Lockport native is assistant manager of purchasing at New Era Cap Co. She graduated from Lockport High School and Indiana University, where she earned a degree in journalism and apparel merchandising. She has a fashion blog called Buffalo Blonde.

What she’s wearing: Floral wrap dress by Sadie & Sage, purchased for about $40 at Sea Star Boutique in New Jersey, while she was on vacation; tan suede booties by Report, $50, from Zappos.com; rose gold-colored “Carrie” necklace, about $10 on Etsy; two bracelets by Bourbon & Boweties with white acrylic stones, about $25 each at Blush on Elmwood Avenue (one of three locations in Western New York); silver hoop earrings from Target.

Signature pieces: Her necklace with her name. She wears it most days. Hoop earrings are another favorite.

Fashion statement: “My style is classic with a girly twist. I wear a ton of dresses. In the summer it’s all I wear. I wear dresses with tights in the fall and winter, but I also wear a lot of jeans and sweaters. Abercrombie is my go-to place for jeans,” she said.

Last thing she bought: “I just went shopping at Blush and Village Designs (the Elmwood Avenue locations) and stocked up on sweaters, jackets and a couple dresses.”

In the market for: Boots. “I love over-the-knee boots. I’m always looking for a new pair to wear with jeans, leggings and tights,” she said.

Her suede booties. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

 

Her bracelets. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

 

Her necklace. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

 

Susan Martin – Susan Martin is Home & Style editor at The Buffalo News. She is a native of Western New York and graduated from St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University.
