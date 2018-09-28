Diocese hires former FBI agent to investigate abuse complaints

The Buffalo Diocese has hired a former FBI agent as director of a new office that will investigate complaints of clergy or employee sexual abuse and misconduct, as well as financial mismanagement or malfeasance within the diocese.

Bishop Richard J. Malone on Friday announced the appointment of Steven L. Halter as director of professional responsibility for the diocese. Halter will start on Monday.

The East Amherst resident previously served for more than 27 years as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He managed multiple aspects of national and international white-collar crime investigations and intelligence gathering, including public corruption and financial fraud matters, according to the diocese. Halter also has experience in investigations involving crimes against children.

In addition to investigating abuse complaints, Halter will consult with the Diocesan Review Board and serve as a resource for pastors, pastoral administrators, principals, and other church leaders throughout the diocese.