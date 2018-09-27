Peter BonSey and Jan Hamilton have lived in their Snyder home for 21 years. BonSey built the backyard structure - one of his many do-it-yourself projects.
The kitchen features 14-inch deep cabinets BonSey built himself. He used cabinet doors from IKEA to complete the clean, modern look.
The countertops are blue quartz.
The kitchen floor was originally white tiles, but they decided it looked too clinical. They replaced it with hardwood but kept the decorative accent tiles.
Fluorescent lighting installed between wall studs illuminates translucent panels.The design was inspired by X-ray film viewers.
A collection of cobalt blue glassware.
Another view.
A floor-to-ceiling corner cabinet stores pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Outlines drawn on the pegboard ensure that everything goes back to its proper place.
The living room is furnished with a red microfiber sectional, a pair of leather swivel chairs and a modern area rug.
Two original aluminium sliders in the living room were replaced with this five-door French-style opening that leads to the conservatory. IKEA panel curtains, often used as room dividers, are used as window treatments. They are hung in layers on triple track rails.
The dining and living areas are combined.
The modern dining table.
The walls are painted gray and white.
Three cat sculptures in the dining area represent the three females in the household - Jan Hamilton and felines Stella and Star.
The conservatory was photographed just before the potted bougainvillea, hibiscus and other potted plants were moved inside for fall and winter.
The slate floor was originally in the living room.
The back garden.
Another view.
BonSey built the backyard structure.
BonSey among the mass plantings.
Fuzzy chenille plant.
Hibiscus.
Gomphrena.
Bougainvillea.
Jan Hamilton's study. The red brick fireplace was tiled to brighten the room.
A view of the main living area from the study.
The master bedroom.
A maid statue with tray is used as a small table on one side of the bed.
This fella is found on the other side.
Furniture and accessories were carefully chosen for a clutter-free environment, including in the bedroom.
A soft color palette of white and gray.
The third bedroom was converted into a master bath and dressing room.
Another view of the master bath.
A view of the seated shower.
Dividing the third bedroom with a curved wall allowed greater space use for the dressing room, BonSey said. The bathroom is on the other side of the curved wall.
Their names and framed cat portraits hang on the wall.
An old grate-like piece hangs by the front entrance.
The front garden is planted with tomatoes, peppers, raspberries, asparagus, celery, onions, garlic and more.
They call this spot the catio (cat patio). Felines Stella and Star often relax here with Hamilton. Catnip grows close by.
Stella poses for her portrait.
BonSey crafted the 6-foot-tall sculptural vase by dry-stacking 1,800 pounds of discarded slate tiles he acquired when a roof was being replaced at an old church.
Another sculpture.
The branches of a pear tree, trained to grow flat, climb up the front of the house, espalier-style.
A closer look.
The floor in the organized garage features an epoxy finish.
