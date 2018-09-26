History Museum to present Red Jacket awards Oct. 4

The Buffalo History Museum will present its annual Red Jacket Award on Oct. 4.

The Red Jacket Award, which honors individuals for their devotion to Western New York's civic progress, will be presented to Holly Augspurger Donaldson and Jonathan L. White.

Martin Wachadlo will receive the Owen B. Augspurger Award for outstanding service to the cause of regional history, and the Niagara Frontier Council for the Social Studies will receive the Daniel B. Niederlander Award, which honors organizations for outstanding history programming.

The sold-out event will include cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.