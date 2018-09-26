PACHETTI, Mark, Jr.

PACHETTI - Mark, Jr. September 24, 2018, age 81. Beloved husband of the late Patricia J. (nee Lindner) Pachetti; devoted father of Frank and James (Mary); loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Carol Spencer and the late John (late Dolores) and Eugene (Cathy); also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (2 blocks east of Union Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Mark was a United States Army Veteran and retired Carpenter with the Buffalo Carpenters Union 219. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com