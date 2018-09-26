MusicalFare Theatre seeks new home – for the future

MusicalFare Theatre is looking for a new home but theatergoers are told not to worry – nothing is changing right now.

"It won’t be changing our immediate future, but our long-range future," said MusicalFare Artistic Director Randall Kramer, who was recently told by Daemen College that it would not be renewing the theater's contract when it expires in 2025.

"We are a number of years down the road until this happens. It’s important to understand that," Kramer said. "This isn’t going to change this year at MusicalFare, it’s not going to change next year at MusicalFare.

"Nothing is going to happen quickly," he emphasized. "We have a lease through 2025. Our strategic plan was already in place that the first part of 2019 we would talk about lease. It came up sooner than we expected but we are prepared for it."

MusicalFare, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in the 2019-20 season, began presenting performances on the Daemen campus in 1991. Today, MusicalFare has a 136-seat mainstage theater, as well as the intimate Premier Cabaret space for smaller performances. "Pump Boys & Dinettes" is currently on stage through Oct. 7.

Kramer said the preference is to stay in the Northtowns, possibly partnering with a developer. "We can bring activity to the development. We have 25,000 people who visit MusicalFare annually. We're a great way to guarantee foot traffic and synergy. That’s the way we’re looking at it. We bring something unique to the table. We’re not just starting off. We have a track record here. We think we could bring something positive."

The next step for MusicalFare: complete an ad-hoc committee over the next nine to 12 months to look at possible options. "We intend it to be a list, not just one or two locations, so we can do our due diligence."

While MusicalFare has until 2025, the date is flexible if the theater finds something sooner. "I’ve been assured there won’t be a problem if we wanted to leave sooner. This is what’s great about the time frame, we can do what’s best for MusicalFare."