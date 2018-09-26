Bishop Malone to hold Holy Hour of Prayer for abuse crisis Sunday

Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone will lead a "Holy Hour of Prayer for Reparation and Healing" Sunday regarding the sexual abuse crisis that has gripped the Diocese for months.

The service will be at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St.

Malone is encouraging all priests, deacons, consecrated religious and lay faithful to attend.

"Held during the Hour of Divine Mercy, this service is meant for the Diocese of Buffalo to spend time together praying for healing for victims, for those who have offended, for the purification and renewal of our church, and for forgiveness of those church leaders who failed to respond adequately to the abuse crisis," stated a release by the Diocese of Buffalo.

For those who cannot attend the service at the downtown cathedral, the diocese has asked Catholic churches throughout the region to remain open so the faithful can pray there.