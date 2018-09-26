3 can't-miss shows: Jacob Peter, David Dondero, Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Jacob Peter, 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.), free with paid gallery admission.

ReSounding, a new musical series from the folks at the Burchfield Penney, is set to debut with a kickoff performance from songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Peter.

Earlier this month, he shared his latest collection of album, a sort-of collection of demos titled "Snapshots," recorded sporadically between 2017 and 2018. The nine-track release is the follow up to his fantastic 2016 EP "Echolalia."

This gig will be one of the last local sets from Jacob Peter as he will be taking his talents to Los Angeles later this fall, so fans of Blake Mills, early Grizzly Bear and Gabriel Kahane (also performing at the BP in December) should catch the local talent before it's too late.

Future installments of the ReSounding series, all of which will be filmed live under the gallery's acoustically unique 28-foot-high ceilings, will feature performances from singer-songwriters Sonny Baker (Sonny Baker Band, Lazlo Hollyfeld) on March 21 and Joseph Myers (Oats Holy Roller, Mr. Boneless) on May 2.

David Dondero with the Mordaunt Sisters, 5 p.m. Sept. 30, Duende at Silo City (85 Silo City Row), $5-$7.

As long as the weather continues to allow it, Duende at Silo City, along with its outpost watering hole the Cantina, should be a go-to spot to catch eclectic bills of live music and spoken-word poetry within Buffalo's city limits.

Sunday is your latest excuse to make it there, or continue a weekly tradition if you are this writer, this time to catch the return of folk musician David Dondero.

Once named one of the best living songwriters by NPR and cited as a major source of inspiration by Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes, the obscure, Minnesota-born troubadour has made a career of touring through dives and off-the-beaten path venues across the country, sharing songs from his deep discography.

Despite living under-the-radar for years, Dondero has steadily released collections of road-weary travelogues since emerging as a solo artist in 1999, his most recent being 2017's "Inside the Cat's Eye."

Joining Dondero will be the resurfaced local band the Mordaunt Sisters. After going quiet for a few years, the entrancing group is back with its barren yet lush soundscapes to prep the Cantina patrons for Dondero's performance. The moody outfit should appeal to fans of the fragile indie-pop act Mutual Benefit.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Town Ballroom (681 Main St.), $25-$89.

Rising North Carolina act Rainbow Kitten Surprise is scheduled to take the stage at Town Ballroom on Oct. 1.

The folk-tinged indie-pop outfit will pass through town in support of its major label debut record "How to: Friend, Love, Freefall," an expansive collection of music that melds the likes of alt-J, Modest Mouse, Frank Ocean and Band of Horses into one genre-blending experience.

"I’ve never been much of one for genres, or dipping into a particular scene...," singer Sam Melo said in a previously released statement.

A limited number of VIP packages, which include a meet-and-greet opportunity with a band as well as a handful of RKS swag, still remain.

Vermont-based country/blues artist Caroline Rose will open the show. Her most recent release, the drastic change-of-pace record "Loner," finds the folkie embracing pop hooks and dance beats.