Former DePaul president to head Niagara University board

The Rev. Dennis H. Holtschneider, who served as president of DePaul University in Chicago from 2004 to 2017, has been named chairman of the Niagara University Board of Trustees, the university announced Tuesday.

Holtschneider, a 1985 Niagara graduate, was Niagara's executive vice president and chief operating officer for four years before heading to DePaul.

He is now executive vice president and chief operating officer for Ascension, the nation's largest Catholic health system.

Niagara also announced two other alumni have joined its board of trustees: Karen Howard, executive vice president of Kei Advisors, an Amherst investor relations firm that works with small and midsize companies, and Frank Fiannaca, founder of USA Payroll, a Philadelphia-area payroll company. Howard graduated from Niagara in 1984 and Fiannaca in 1985.