Woman arrested after nearly striking State Police car

A Town of Boston resident was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated after she nearly struck a State Police patrol vehicle, according to State Police.

Brenda M. Bellina, 57, was charged Thursday with felony driving while intoxicated.

Police said Bellina was pulled over on South Abbott Road after nearly causing an accident with the patrol vehicle. The trooper interviewing Bellina after the near-accident said he detected the odor of alcohol. So Bellina was administered sobriety tests, which she failed, police said.

Bellina was taken into custody and transported to State Police Barracks in Boston where police said she refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

She was released on tickets and had been scheduled to return Monday to Boston Town Court.