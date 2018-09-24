STEWARD, Paul J.

STEWARD - Paul J. Of Hamburg, NY on September 21, 2018. Husband of Diana (nee Rosati); brother of Gary (Kathleen), Russell (Janet), Neal (Angela), and the late David (Chana), and Robert (Sue) Steward; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME INC. 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg Wednesday, September 26th from 2:00-6:00 PM, where a service will immediately follow. Paul is a member and past commander of American Legion Post #527 and also a past commander of Erie County American Legion. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the American Legion National Emergency Fund at https://www.legion.org/emergency Register www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com