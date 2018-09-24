Goo Goo Dolls adds third show to Shea's visit

Maybe it's that Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac will never be old news in Buffalo. Or maybe it's the power of songs "Slide" and "Iris," two of the Goo Goo Dolls' biggest hits off "Dizzy Up the Girl," the focus of the band's tour.

Due to demand, the Goo Goo Dolls has added a third show to its Buffalo visit for the 20th Anniversary Tour of Dizzy Up the Girl, with the added gig slotted for 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at Shea's (646 Main St.). The other two dates - Oct. 19 and 20 - both sold out well in advance.

Tickets for this third show go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 28, and prices will range from $45-$75. They'll be available online at LiveNation.com, Shea's box office or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

If you're trying to gauge the band's popularity in relation to these sold-out shows, Shea's typically seats about 3,000 for a concert. Town Ballroom fits roughly 1,000, while Darien Lake can hold approximately 21,600.

