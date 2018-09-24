Longtime Ellicottville priest latest to be accused, suspended

Bishop Richard J. Malone has suspended the longtime pastor of a parish in Ellicottville while the Buffalo Diocese investigates a sexual abuse complaint against the priest.

The diocese announced on its website Monday afternoon that Malone placed the Rev. Ronald B. Mierzwa, 68, on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

Mierzwa was ordained in 1976 and was assigned to Infant of Prague Church in Cheektowaga. He has been pastor of Holy Name of Mary Church in Ellicottville since 1994.

The diocesan statement gave no indication about when the abuse was alleged to have happened or where Mierzwa was assigned at the time.

He has served at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Cheektowaga, St. Mark Church in Buffalo, St. Lawrence Church in Buffalo, St. Bartholomew's Church in Buffalo and St. Mary of Sorrows Church in Buffalo.

Malone, in March, identified 42 priests as having had credible allegations of sexual abuse against them.

Since that list was announced, Mierzwa is the 13th priest who was suspended from ministry pending an investigation. He could not be reached Monday at the Holy Name of Mary church rectory to comment.

Accusations against three priests were determined to be credible by a diocesan investigation, and those cases were referred to the Vatican for further review, according to the diocese.

One priest was returned to active ministry, after a diocesan investigation deemed the complaints against him were unsubstantiated.

Investigations continue into the other cases.