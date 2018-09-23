The best Twitter reactions to Bills 27-6 win over Vikings

No, Bills fans, you're not dreaming. Yes, this is real. The Buffalo Bills won – yes, won – 27-6 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were leading 27-0 over the Vikings by halftime. Here's how fans reacted:

Help me out #BillsMafia. Are the @buffalobills really winning 27-0 or am I just having a really wonderful dream? — Nicole Gothgen (@NicoleGothgen) September 23, 2018

ARE YOU WATCHING THIS???!!! THEY HAVE NO POINTS!!! WE HAVE ALL THE POINTS!!! #gobills — yourmom (@mama_likes) September 23, 2018

I think I’m in love with Josh Allen, guys.#GoBills — Chris M. (@TheCMee23) September 23, 2018

Josh Allen for president!? #gobills — Alan Engleka (@AlanEngleka) September 23, 2018

#BUFvsMIN My eyes, my heart, my brain, my entire body is smiling.... unlike last week’s first half... the joy of THIS first half is indescribable... #gobills @JoshAllenQB @buffalobills this is pure bliss!!!! — Ms A from BK (@MsAFromBK) September 23, 2018

Just gonna leave this right here.....#gobills pic.twitter.com/G28DXwRyyG — Stephanie Konicki Ferguson (@StephieKonicki) September 23, 2018

Actually, this game is how babies get made. #GoBills — Britt (@BLMC88) September 23, 2018

I like to think this is my reward for driving 7 hours to sit in pouring rain for that horrendous Baltimore game. #GOBILLS — Knapparot (@K_N_A_P_P) September 23, 2018

Since @vontaedavis "retired" at half-time last week the #Bills have outscored their opponents 41-3. #GoBills — jonathan | ジョナサン (@jmeisenh) September 23, 2018