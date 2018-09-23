The best Twitter reactions to Bills 27-6 win over Vikings
No, Bills fans, you're not dreaming. Yes, this is real. The Buffalo Bills won – yes, won – 27-6 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were leading 27-0 over the Vikings by halftime. Here's how fans reacted:
Help me out #BillsMafia. Are the @buffalobills really winning 27-0 or am I just having a really wonderful dream?
— Nicole Gothgen (@NicoleGothgen) September 23, 2018
I don't know, but I like it. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/9C3eup9xqk
— Everyone's Uncle Mike (@MrMinch) September 23, 2018
ARE YOU WATCHING THIS???!!! THEY HAVE NO POINTS!!! WE HAVE ALL THE POINTS!!! #gobills
— yourmom (@mama_likes) September 23, 2018
I think I’m in love with Josh Allen, guys.#GoBills
— Chris M. (@TheCMee23) September 23, 2018
Josh Allen for president!? #gobills
— Alan Engleka (@AlanEngleka) September 23, 2018
#BUFvsMIN My eyes, my heart, my brain, my entire body is smiling.... unlike last week’s first half... the joy of THIS first half is indescribable... #gobills @JoshAllenQB @buffalobills this is pure bliss!!!!
— Ms A from BK (@MsAFromBK) September 23, 2018
Live look-in to me in my living room #GoBills #thisisfun pic.twitter.com/k4fngfyUZW
— Kelsey Schneider (@kelseyinbuffalo) September 23, 2018
Just gonna leave this right here.....#gobills pic.twitter.com/G28DXwRyyG
— Stephanie Konicki Ferguson (@StephieKonicki) September 23, 2018
Actually, this game is how babies get made. #GoBills
— Britt (@BLMC88) September 23, 2018
I like to think this is my reward for driving 7 hours to sit in pouring rain for that horrendous Baltimore game. #GOBILLS
— Knapparot (@K_N_A_P_P) September 23, 2018
Since @vontaedavis "retired" at half-time last week the #Bills have outscored their opponents 41-3. #GoBills
— jonathan | ジョナサン (@jmeisenh) September 23, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Vontae Davis expected to unretire and return after halftime 😂😂 #gobills #BillsMafia #NFLSunday @buffalobills #joking
— Dylan McIntire (@DMcIntire911) September 23, 2018
Really happy to see that #Bills performance today, and hoping that will quiet some of the snark from national pundits for this week. #BillsMafia
— Ryan Johnson (@Lif3ofRy22) September 23, 2018
