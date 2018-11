RAINES, Gracemarie

RAINES - Gracemarie September 19, 2018. Wife of Phillip Raines; mother of Carlton Snead; sister of Ernestine Keener and Odessa Wilkens. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 29th at 1 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 351 Emslie Street, Buffalo, NY. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com