INGRASSIA, Gloria (Gingola)

INGRASSIA - Gloria

(nee Gingola)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 20, 2018; beloved wife of Angelo Ingrassia; devoted mother of Patrick Ingrassia and Dennis (Lynn) Ingrassia; cherished grandmother of Tina (David) Dietz, Nicholas (Lindsey) Ingrassia and Timothy (Victoria) Ingrassia; fond great-grandmother of Sebastian and Evelyn; loving daughter of the late Charles and Eleanor Gingola; dear sister of the late Jeanette Gingola, Bernice (late William) Hewitt, Viola (late Robert) Hadley and Roy Degenfelder; also survived by relatives, friends and Christine Zebrowski. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-7 PM for a gathering in Gloria's memory. Service will immediately follow. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com