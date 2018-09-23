HANES, Norman L. "Stormin Norman"

HANES - Norman L. "Stormin Norman"

Age 96 of North Tonawanda on September 19, 2018 after a lengthy illness. Norman was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He was a former employee of Spaulding Fibre and Harrison Radiator. He was an avid bowler with several 300 games and also loved to debate. He was the husband of Norma (Hemmerling) Hanes who died in 1974; dear father of Doug (Christine) Hanes of North Tonawanda and Mike (Doris) Hanes of the Town of Wheatfield; grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brother of Howard Hanes of North Tonawanda and David (Eleanor) Hanes of New Port Richey, Florida and the late William, Robert and Donald Hanes and Lois Howell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY or Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com